Luno is the MyBroadband 2025 Crypto Exchange of the Year

Luno has been named the winner of the 2025 Crypto Exchange of the Year Award, following an extensive MyBroadband survey of over 2,700 respondents.

Nearly 65% of respondents identified Luno as their preferred platform for buying, selling, and managing crypto assets.

The survey compared various exchanges and let each respondent choose their overall favourite crypto exchange, with respondents using criteria such as the platform’s ease-of-use, popularity, reliability, and trustworthiness.

In an increasingly competitive market, the results reaffirm Luno’s status as South Africa’s leading crypto platform, reflecting Luno’s consistent commitment to user satisfaction, security, and transparency.

South Africa’s crypto exchange

Since launching in 2013, Luno has provided South Africans with an accessible and secure gateway into the world of crypto.

The company has focused on user-friendly design, strong customer support, and rigorous security protocols that protect customers against emerging threats.

Luno is backed by Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the world’s most influential investors in blockchain and crypto innovation, providing access to global expertise and helps to maintain its leadership position in South Africa’s fintech landscape.

Beyond trading, Luno promotes financial inclusion and empowers users to participate confidently in the digital economy by sharing educational content.

Innovation is key

The company’s long-standing dedication to responsible innovation has earned it a loyal community of investors who value trust and transparency.

The MyBroadband 2025 award marks another milestone in Luno’s mission to make crypto accessible, secure, and beneficial for everyone and the company is set to continue expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of South African investors.