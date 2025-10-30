Mecer Inter-Ed launches Microsoft Security Copilot webinar series for IT professionals

Mecer Inter-Ed has announced its impactful 2025 Microsoft Webinar Series – and registrations are now open.

This is an exclusive week-long event virtual event running from 24-28 November focused on Microsoft Security Copilot and the future of AI-enhanced cybersecurity.

The sessions are designed for IT professionals, security engineers, operations analysts, AI developers, and solution architects who want to strengthen their understanding of Microsoft’s newest security technologies and practical threat mitigation strategies.

Each webinar will feature live demonstrations and expert-led discussions rather than formal course labs, offering participants valuable real-world insights without the pressure of structured coursework.

Series agenda

The series kicks off on 24 November with “Explore Use Cases of Microsoft Security Copilot.”

This session provides an in-depth look at how organisations can deploy the powerful Copilot tool to detect and respond to modern cyber threats.

On 25 November, attendees can enjoy an informative session called “Introduction to Generative AI and Agents,” which unpacks the fundamentals of generative AI within Microsoft’s ecosystem.

These sessions are ideal for AI engineers, developers, and architects looking to understand how AI can transform threat detection and automation workflows.

The 26 November webinar focuses on “Microsoft Security Copilot,” exploring its features, integrations, and models.

Day four, on 27 November, introduces participants to the “Core Features of Microsoft Security Copilot,” where experts will demonstrate how Copilot’s real-time data processing and incident response tools help teams identify and neutralise threats faster.

The final session is on 28 November, and is titled “Embedded Experiences of Microsoft Security Copilot.”

This session showcases how Microsoft Security Copilot integrates seamlessly into Microsoft’s broader suite of tools, enhancing visibility and response times across enterprise systems.

Important information

Most sessions are scheduled in convenient morning and afternoon time slots to accommodate busy professionals.

Participants will receive confirmation emails once their seats are secured and are encouraged to check their spam or junk folders for the registration response.

It is important to note that these are demonstration-based webinars rather than full training courses with labs.

If you want these full training courses with labs, these are offered by Mecer Inter-Ed separately.

Register now to attend the first webinar of the Mecer Inter-Ed Microsoft Security Copilot Webinar Series.

For more info about Mecer Inter-Ed, please click here, or email [email protected]