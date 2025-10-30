TP-Link VIGI review – Professional-grade surveillance with easy centralised management, all available at MiRO

The TP-Link VIGI range proves that professional video surveillance does not need to come at a premium.

Comprising a comprehensive lineup of security cameras, the VIGI range delivers excellent performance in any security environment.

This is our experience after receiving several TP-Link VIGI security cameras and other TP-Link hardware from IP Networking and ICT Distributor MiRO to test.

The devices

The list of devices we received included:

We also received a TP-Link Omada SG2428P switch and two TP-Link Omada EAP653 access points.

This made it easy to connect our VIGI devices to the Internet and test out the Omada Central management platform.

We unpack our experience with each of the TP-Link VIGI devices, as well as with Omada Central, below.

VIGI NVR1008H

The first device we needed to setup was the VIGI NVR1008H – a powerful network video recorder that simplifies recording, playback, and storage management for up to eight high-definition camera streams.

This is an impressive NVR. It supports H.265+ compression to optimise bandwidth usage without compromising on the quality of our footage.

Setting this device was super easy. All we had to do was plug it into our Omada switch, connect it to a monitor, and it was up and running.

After moving through a simple set-up process, it was time to plug our cameras into the NVR and test them out.

VIGI S345 dome camera

The VIGI S345 (2.8mm) dome camera is ideal for wide-angle indoor environments such as offices, reception areas, or retail floors.

It provides 5MP resolution with precise detail, while its compact design makes it unobtrusive yet highly capable in low-light conditions.

VIGI C340-W bullet camera

For outdoor or long-range applications, the VIGI C340-W (4mm) bullet camera offers durable, weatherproof construction with advanced night vision and motion detection.

It connects wirelessly for flexible installation while maintaining consistent image quality.

Its fixed 4mm lens captures a balanced field of view, making it well suited to parking areas, loading bays, and perimeter zones.

VIGI C420 turret camera

The VIGI C420 (2.8mm) turret camera offers another layer of flexibility.

With its wide 2.8mm lens, it delivers a broad perspective ideal for monitoring larger open areas, such as warehouses or production floors.

It also features Smart IR, ensuring faces and objects remain clearly visible even in complete darkness.

VIGI C540-W PTZ camera

Adding intelligent coverage to dynamic spaces, the VIGI C540-W (4mm) PTZ camera introduces full pan, tilt, and zoom control.

This model provides remote directional movement, letting operators follow activity or focus on key details from the VIGI interface or mobile app.

Its wireless connectivity, weather-resistant body, and smart motion tracking make it a versatile option for both commercial and residential use.

Omada Central

While each VIGI device is impressive on its own, their true strength lies in how seamlessly they integrate with TP-Link’s Omada Central platform.

Omada Central acts as the unified control hub for all VIGI and compatible Omada network devices, including switches and access points.

This provides administrators with a single, cloud-based interface for monitoring cameras, adjusting network settings, and managing users.

This interface allows you to designate different areas of your premises for even easier management.

For example: We did our testing in our studio. However, if we wanted to create a second TP-Link mesh network in our primary office, we could have simply added those cameras and access points to a separate “Office” area to our “Studio” area.

No matter where the devices and cameras will be placed, setting up devices on Omada Central was incredibly simple thanks to its auto-detect functionality.

As long as you are accessing Omada Central the same network that your devices are on, you can instantly detect both your networking and camera devices, and automatically add them in just a few clicks.

From this point, you can access both live and recorded feeds from your various cameras, check the live status of these cameras, and monitor your networking device data – such as traffic and how many devices are accessing it.

This will massively improve operational efficiency for both the security and IT teams within your organisation.

Final thoughts

For businesses, schools, or hospitality venues looking to upgrade their security, the TP-Link VIGI ecosystem represents a cost-effective, scalable, and professional-grade solution.

Each device is engineered for reliability and efficiency, ensuring that even complex surveillance networks remain easy to deploy and maintain.

This allows organisations to maintain visibility, control, and peace of mind — all from a single screen.

More about MiRO

MiRO is a leading networking technology distributor in South Africa with a reputation for excellence.

With strong knowledge across the networking sector, MiRO can support all of your networking needs – including switches, cables, cabinets, and other networking accessories.

With branches in Centurion, Cape Town, Durban and Mbombela, they also help networking and surveillance installers throughout the pre-sales planning process, with financing and tech support, and with Nova – the MiRO AI product expert trained in TP-Link VIGI and many other products.

