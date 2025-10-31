Why you need to switch payroll providers before 2026

Using efficient payroll software is essential for any business, and with 2026 around the corner, there has never been a better time to upgrade.

Companies using outdated payroll systems are at an inherent disadvantage to their competitors, as such systems impact operational efficiency, costing companies time and money.

For example: the Department of Labour recently handed out over R10 million in fines for violations including UIF and wage non-compliance.

Companies that used leading providers like Deel Local Payroll powered by PaySpace were unaffected, because they submit UIF declarations automatically and constantly update the system with new legislation.

This means your payroll stays compliant without manual effort – protecting you from the real costs of non-compliance.

One thing is clear – now’s the time to consider starting 2026 fresh with a new payroll provider.

Choosing the right payroll provider is key – and software like Deel Local Payroll is a great choice.

Signs it’s time to switch

A consistent indicator of outdated software is frequent payroll mistakes, such as incorrect leave balances and miscalculated taxes and benefits.

Outdated software will also make it harder to remain compliant, as compliance laws are regularly evolving.

Failure to remain compliant is a major organisational risk, leading to major fines that can have a crippling effect on your company’s financial health.

Outdated payroll software can cost you money in other ways, too.

For example: You are likely wasting money on unused licenses, maintaining legacy infrastructure, and the cost of manual administration, a very real human capital cost.

These costs are particularly brutal for businesses that are scaling rapidly, with outdated systems unlikely to be able to keep up with this rate of growth.

Scaling without the appropriate payroll system can result in operational issues, too – such as a disconnect between payroll and HR.

Upgrading to modern payroll software can transform the way your business manages people, compliance, and productivity. The right provider should deliver accuracy, flexibility, and transparency, all while keeping your business compliant at all times.

When evaluating payroll partners, look for:

A provider built natively in the cloud, not retrofitted for it. Cloud-native payroll platforms offer real-time updates, automatic scalability, and built-in redundancy – meaning your data is continuously protected without the need for manual backups or downtime.

Automatic compliance updates across every region you operate in – keeping you aligned with local legislation without the manual work reduces costly errors.

Secure on-demand access to payroll and self-service tools on any device, WhatsApp included.

Easy integration possibilities with your company’s existing HR and/or finance systems through API documentation or webhooks.

Flexible, scalable pricing ideally offered on a pay-per-employee-per-month basis that remains consistent across pay frequencies and excluded annual license and software fees.

Transparent reporting and real-time insights to power smarter financial and workforce decisions. This includes legislative reports pre-populated to meet revenue authorities’ formats and standards.

Deel Local Payroll is designed to meet these standards and more. It combines built-in multi-country compliance with cloud-native technology that automatically applies the latest legislation and scales as your business grows.

With a single monthly fee per active employee, you’ll pay the same, no matter how often employees are paid or how many bonus or overtime runs are processed. This flexible model includes in-house local support, secure cloud backups, and automated legislative updates as standard.

An Equity Reporting module is also included, at no additional cost.

This represents a key differentiator for South African employers and international businesses with teams in South Africa, as many other payroll providers charge extra for this specific capability.

Backed by a 97 NPS and 10 second call answer time, Deel Local Payroll makes payroll truly stress-free across Africa, the UK, Brazil, and the UAE.

Click here to learn more about Deel Local Payroll.