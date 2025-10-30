Millennials, Money, and Mobile Banking: Inside Gen Y’s financial habits – Why Tech-Savvy doesn’t always mean Money-Savvy

By Marko van Deventer

When I think back to my own early years of managing money, I remember the thrill of that first pay cheque – and the temptation to spend it faster than I earned it.

Many Millennials, or Generation Y (born between 1986 and 2005), face the same tension today: they want to be responsible with their finances, but the pull of instant gratification is strong.

Level up at North-West University with a postgraduate qualification designed to help you grow, lead, and make an impact. Applications are now open.

My research into this generation’s financial and banking behaviour shows that they are eager planners in theory yet easily sidetracked by lifestyle spending in practice.

They are digital natives, highly informed consumers, and quick to adopt new technologies – but this combination of optimism, choice, and sometimes limited financial literacy creates unique challenges for their financial future.

This is why my work focuses on behavioural finance, particularly on Millennials’ banking and spending behaviour.

Generation Y graduates, in particular, often have higher earning potential and disposable incomes, which makes them a crucial market segment for universities, banks, and policymakers to understand.

The Most Informed Consumers in History

What sets this generation apart is not only how they spend, but how they decide to spend.

They are digital natives: technologically adept, globally connected, and constantly comparing.

With access to product review sites, price comparison platforms, and demonstration videos, Generation Y has become the most informed group of consumers in history.

In banking, this means they compare products and services with ease, often switching to providers that better align with their needs.

My findings show that their appetite for banking services is strong – positioning them as both a current and future growth segment for retail banks.

For banks, the challenge (and opportunity) lies in building trust and loyalty with this discerning audience.

My research highlights key areas such as brand personality, customer satisfaction, service quality, and mobile banking trust as central to winning over Gen Y.

Psychology, Trust, and Digital Channels

My studies go beyond financial literacy to examine the psychological factors that drive financial decision-making.

Behavioural insights show that if banks understand their customers’ unique needs, preferences, and thought patterns, they can tailor products and marketing to resonate on a deeper, more personal level.

Mobile banking is a good example.

While Millennials are generally open to digital tools, they still harbour trust concerns.

Retail banks can address this by strengthening security, improving transparency, and designing user-friendly digital experiences.

Those who succeed here can turn Gen Y’s reliance on digital technology into a competitive advantage.

Looking Ahead: AI, Investments, and Beyond

My ongoing research is expanding to cover online investment behaviour, gambling patterns, and how Gen Y interacts with artificial intelligence in finance – from chatbots to predictive banking tools.

With AI’s rapid rise, understanding its impact on financial trust and customer experience is more urgent than ever.

For South African banks, universities, and policymakers, these insights are more than academic.

They highlight both the risks and the opportunities in engaging a generation that is financially powerful, digitally sophisticated, and eager for personalised, trustworthy financial services.

Generation Y may be complex, but by understanding their behaviour, we can unlock not only better banking strategies but also more financially empowered futures.

Marko van Deventer, PhD , is an Associate Professor in the School of Management Sciences at North-West University, South Africa. His research explores consumer behaviour, bank marketing, and digital decision-making, with a special focus on how Millennials interact with money and mobile technologies. By bridging behavioural insights with financial strategy, his work helps institutions better understand and respond to the needs of today’s tech-savvy yet complex consumers.

, is an Associate Professor in the School of Management Sciences at North-West University, South Africa. His research explores consumer behaviour, bank marketing, and digital decision-making, with a special focus on how Millennials interact with money and mobile technologies. By bridging behavioural insights with financial strategy, his work helps institutions better understand and respond to the needs of today’s tech-savvy yet complex consumers. Level up at North-West University with a postgraduate qualification designed to help you grow, lead, and make an impact.

Enroll today – applications are now open.