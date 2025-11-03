Prepare for upcoming plant shutdowns

With the upcoming season of plant shutdowns and extended machinery maintenance, proper machine installation and shaft alignment are essential steps in restarting plants.

Shafts connecting motors, pumps, gearboxes, and fans must be perfectly aligned for the system to run smoothly.

The goal is to maintain low vibration levels to prevent couplings and bearings from failing during startup and to ensure smooth, trouble-free operation.

Even a micrometre of misalignment can shorten equipment lifespan, waste energy, and cause hours of downtime.

Laser shaft alignment transforms what might seem like guesswork into a precise, scientific process.

Achieving that level of precision, however, requires more than good equipment.

It requires skilled individuals who thoroughly understand alignment.

That’s where Engineering Dynamics comes in.

Their Precision Laser Shaft Alignment Training Programme helps service companies, consultants, and maintenance teams take control of this essential skill.

This four-day intensive course covers both practical and theoretical aspects, aiming to transform complex ideas into confident, on-site performance.

Trainees spend most of their time hands-on, working with world-leading Easy-Laser instruments, learning not only how to align machinery but also why accuracy is so important.

One person who took that leap is Mahlubi-Andile Langalibalele.

When he arrived for the course, he was motivated but unsure of what to expect. “The training was well presented and easy to follow,” he recalls. “The instructor clearly had first-hand knowledge, and that made the concepts clear and practical.” He passed with flying colours, but the real test came back at his plant, where he became the first in-house fitter trusted to perform laser alignment without outside help.

It wasn’t easy at first. “I was nervous,” he admits. “But I applied everything I’d learnt at Engineering Dynamics.”

That confidence paid off. Today, Mahlubi-Andile has completed over 30 successful alignments on critical equipment, including main motors, gearboxes, pinions, and high-speed fans operating at 1,400 rpm. He’s now one of just two people in his company certified to perform the work.

Mahlubi-Andile uses the Easy-Laser XT770, a tool that facilitates precise alignment with relative ease.

The XT770 combines accuracy and an intuitive guided user interface. He just loves the 360° live adjustments feature, with measuring units in any position.

Its dual-beam, two-axis dot lasers manage longer spans of up to 20m.

A comprehensive set of measurement programmes allows him to align everything from single machines and flanges to multi-machine trains, checking for basic flatness, belt alignment, straightness, and other essential parameters, all from a single intuitive interface.

The XT770’s rugged design is built to withstand practically any field conditions.

The measuring units are rated IP66/IP67, meaning they are dustproof and water-resistant.

Additionally, the laser modules can operate continuously for 24 hours.

Even the display unit lasts around 16 hours straight.

It is also cross-platform, allowing you to use either the dedicated XT display unit or your own Android or iOS device with the XT Alignment app, which is completely free to download and use with no licensing fees or setup costs.

And since documentation is also important, the system includes a 13 MP built-in camera (with an optional infrared version) that enables you to take photos, generate PDF reports, and share them instantly.

In short, the XT770 isn’t any old laser alignment gadget; it’s a full measurement platform that scales with your needs.

You can pack everything you need into one case, hop on a plane, and be ready to work anywhere in the world.

Mahlubi-Andile’s story proves that tools are only as good as the people using them.

With the right training and equipment, even complex alignment work becomes manageable, rewarding, and confidence-boosting.

Take the first step. Equip yourself and your team to master precision that lasts on the plant floor and in your career.

