IIE Rosebank College | Introducing IIE Master of Commerce in Strategic Management

Success is no longer about keeping up; it is about staying ahead. Businesses need leaders who can think strategically, make data-driven decisions, and inspire innovation in uncertain environments.

To help ambitious professionals step into this space, IIE Rosebank College is proud to announce the IIE Master of Commerce (MCom) in Strategic Management, under the Faculty of Commerce available for 2026 intake.

This IIE postgraduate qualification, accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA ID: 123522), is designed for individuals who want to deepen their business acumen, strengthen their strategic thinking, and lead with confidence in a complex global economy.

Become A Strategic Leader

The IIE Master of Commerce in Strategic Management is built to equip students with the tools needed to thrive in senior leadership and management roles.

The programme focuses on business management, leadership, innovation, design thinking, and research, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world.

Students will graduate with advanced leadership skills, including strategic management and leadership, organisational development and change management, critical and analytical reasoning, as well as academic writing and research proposal development, among many others.

These are the competencies that set visionary leaders apart; the ability to think big, act decisively, and drive meaningful change.

Designed for Working Professionals

The IIE MCom in Strategic Management is offered fully online, allowing students to study while managing their professional and personal commitments.

The distance learning study mode offers flexibility without compromising quality. Students engage with experienced lecturers, receive personalised academic support, and connect with peers through interactive digital learning platforms.

Whether you are based in Johannesburg, Cape Town, or beyond South Africa’s borders, this programme brings world-class postgraduate education to your fingertips, empowering you to learn anywhere, anytime.

A Qualification That Carries Weight

As a two-year, 180-credit NQF Level 9 qualification, the IIE MCom in Strategic Management is academically meticulous and widely respected.

Upon successful completion, students are awarded the IIE Master of Commerce in Strategic Management from The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), South Africa’s largest and accredited private higher education provider.

Fast-track your career and prepare for your next role as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Strategy Officer, Managing Director, General Manager or an Academic Leader or Faculty Head

Applicants must hold an Honours degree, Postgraduate Diploma, or equivalent NQF Level 8 qualification, with an overall average of at least 65%. Professionals with significant managerial experience may also be considered through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

This ensures that the programme attracts diverse, high-potential candidates who bring both academic insight and real-world experience to the classroom.

Make Your Next Move Today

The IIE Master of Commerce in Strategic Management is more than a qualification, it is a pathway to influence, innovation, and leadership excellence.

It is designed for those who are not content with business as usual, but who want to influence the future of commerce through strategy and vision.

If you are ready to fast-track your career, ready to level up your career, now is the time to take the next step. 2026 applications are open, apply today.