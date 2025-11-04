WORM approach to bolster ransomware protection

As ransomware attackers step up their efforts to cripple backups before launching their attacks, the traditional 3-2-1 approach to backup is proving inadequate.

The more effective method to protect backup data is the 3-2-1-1 strategy, which adds an additional backup device that is completely isolated and immutable, says Huawei Cloud.

Huawei Cloud’s Cloud Backup and Recovery (CBR) uses WORM (Write Once, Read Many) technology to create a copy no attacker can ever delete or encrypt.

WORM is a key component of Huawei’s ransomware protection strategy, as it ensures that even if an attacker gains access, the backed-up data will remain secure and can be restored.

Once data is written to a WORM-protected file, it enters a read-only state that cannot be modified, deleted, or renamed.

This is enforced through technologies like a WORM compliance clock and file signatures.

In addition, backup locking for core enterprise data and critical systems prevents backup data from being deleted by mistake or maliciously.

After backup locking is enabled, all automatic backups in vaults will enter the WORM state, where they can be read, but cannot be modified or deleted by any user during their retention periods.

Backup locking does not affect normal backup, restoration or replication operations.

With backup support for multiple types of cloud servers, including ECS, HECS, and BMS, and various cloud resources, including EVS disks, SFS Turbo file systems, individual files, Workspace desktops, and cloud databases, Huawei Cloud simplifies and secures backups.

Huawei Cloud’s three-layer ransomware protection defends against viruses while cross-region replication enables remote backup and disaster recovery.

CBR is highly efficient, with data backed up at 1 GB/s and Instant Restore allowing for an RTO of just minutes.

It’s also easy to use, with unified management of cloud service and app backups, policy-based automatic backups, and a clear view of backup and restore tasks on the console overview page.

Huawei Cloud’s CBR is part of an extensive portfolio of Huawei Cloud integrated, end-to-end data resilience and cloud security solutions to turn security concerns into security confidence for IT security professionals.

No ordinary cloud

Huawei Cloud is no ordinary cloud – it’s a trusted provider of integrated, end-to-end data resilience and cloud security.

Huawei Cloud works to take on much of the cloud security burden, offering one of the most secure clouds in the world, with over 120 international security and compliance certifications, more than 20 Huawei Cloud native security services and over 400 security products, and industry-leading standards for data security and lifecycle management.

Huawei Cloud South Africa services to help customers manage the security posture of their systems, such as SecMaster and Managed Threat Detection (MTD), Host Security Service (HSS) and Web Application Firewall to protect cloud workloads and applications, and services to protect data assets on the cloud, including Data Security Center (DSC), Data Encryption Workshop (DEW) and DataArts Studio.

Huawei Cloud builds in seven layers of defense, while SecMaster, our unified security operations centre incorporating SOAR, monitors our security posture in real time, intelligently detecting threats and automating security orchestration and response.

With over 300 threat detection models and more than 100 security playbooks, SecMaster automatically handles 99% of threats.

To support comprehensive and efficient security and privacy compliance, Huawei Cloud also developed our cloud-native security governance framework– Cloud Service Cybersecurity & Compliance Standard (3CS) — based on 16 mainstream global security standards and Huawei’s 30 years of experience in security operations management and technical accumulation.

To learn more about Huawei Cloud’s Cloud Backup and Recovery (CBR), go to: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/product/cbr.html