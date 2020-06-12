New features coming to WhatsApp

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing a new colour for chat bubbles when using dark mode.

It discovered this change on WhatsApp for iOS, although it said that if the colour is changed for iOS, it will also be changed for Android.

Currently, the bubble is a dark, solid green colour, but the new colour is more transparent green with a blue tinge.

WABetaInfo said it is not yet clear why WhatsApp is considering changing this colour.

It suggested that WhatsApp could use this colour when the user changes the contrast in the iPhone Accessibility Settings.

It is also unclear whether WhatsApp plans to introduce any other new colours for its dark mode.

“This new green is the first, but it might not be the last,” said WABetaInfo.

Other new features

WABetaInfo has detailed a number of other new features that WhatsApp is testing.

The ‘search by date‘ feature allows users to pick the date on which messages they are searching for were sent.

When executing a traditional chat search, a calendar icon will become visible just above the keyboard.

Tapping this icon will bring up an interface that replaces the keyboard and allows the user to pick a date.

WhatsApp is also testing new Storage Usage tools on WhatsApp for Android, which will result in a redesign of this section of WhatsApp.

One new feature being tested is the ability to exclusively find large files or forwarded files.

Users will be able to show all photos from specific chats, and the app will also include a sort feature which will provide three ways to sort the files – Newest, Oldest, and Size.

WABetaInfo stressed that these features are still in testing and there is, therefore, no confirmation when they will be released – if they are released at all.

It is also possible that these features will be edited and updated before they are released to the public.

The new chat bubble colour is shown below.