Uber Eats launches in East London

Uber Eats has announced that it has launched in East London.

This makes East London the eleventh South African city in which Uber Eats is available.

Uber Eats said the restaurant industry has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 virus, and it hopes it will be able to help its new partners navigate these difficulties.

“We are so delighted to be launching in East London to provide small businesses with an extra platform that they can use to spread the word about their restaurant, bring in new customers as well as make it easier for their regulars to return,” said Uber Eats general manager Ailyssa Pretorius.

Restaurants that have partnered with Uber Eats in East London include:

McDonald’s

Rocomama’s

Milky Lane

Sanook

Angela’s Coffee Shop

Earth Forrest

As part of the launch, from Monday 22 June until Sunday 28 June, East London residents will be offered a buy one get one free campaign from a select group of restaurants.

New users can also use the code HELLOEL to receive R75 off their first two orders that are of a minimum cost of R100.

“For those who are not close by and would love to surprise their friends or family, Uber Eats has introduced a new feature that allows users to easily send food to loved ones and share the status of that delivery with a simple link,” Uber Eats added.

Safety a top priority

Uber Eats said that safety remains one of its top priorities.

It highlighted how it is ensuring that customers and delivery personnel are protected:

The Uber Eats app offers contactless delivery to minimize physical contact.

All couriers are required to follow an in-app safety checklist, which will require them to confirm that they are regularly sanitising their vehicle and delivery bags.

Couriers will be asked to take a selfie before going online to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering using new object recognition technology.

