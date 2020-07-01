Huawei has launched its new Watch GT 2e smartwatch, which offers smart wearable fans additional features while retaining the key functionality of the original Watch GT 2.

Like the Huawei Watch GT 2, the Watch GT 2e boasts a battery life of two weeks, health monitoring instruments, and seamless compatibility with the Huawei smartphone ecosystem.

It also sports a refreshed design and a new blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature, which Huawei said is useful for keeping track of your respiratory health.

“This smartwatch is the latest addition to Huawei’s popular Huawei Watch GT 2 Series and is designed to inspire an active lifestyle,” Huawei said.

“Supported by two-week-long battery life, the device supports precise heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate reminders, pressure level monitoring and sleep monitoring features that allow users to understand their health status in real-time.”

Multiple professional workout modes are supported by the Watch GT 2e, including eight outdoor activities such as running, walking, swimming, and hiking, as well as seven indoor activities.

“In professional workout modes, the Huawei Watch GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data – all to help you get the most out of your workout,” Huawei said.

Overhauled design

The Huawei Watch GT 2e has a refreshed design compared with the original Watch GT 2, comprising a classic round dial with an integrated strap.

“Instead of following traditional designs where the watch face is separated from its strap, it has a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a streamlined, modern look,” Huawei said.

“The multi-functional watch face allows the user to customise the settings they want with more than 200 watch faces to choose from.”

The Watch GT 2e boasts exceptional two-week battery life as well as 4GB of onboard storage and support for Bluetooth 5.1 with a maximum connection distance of 150 metres.

Huawei’s Watch GT 2e is currently available to purchase from the Huawei Store for R3,499.

Customers who purchase the new smartwatch will also receive a pair of Huawei Sport Bluetooth earphones and a Smart Scale.

Specifications and images of the new Huawei Watch GT 2e are shown below.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei Watch GT 2e OS Huawei LiteOS Display 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED Battery More than 2 weeks RAM 16MB Storage 4GB GPS Yes Compass Yes Accelerometer Yes Barometer Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Dimensions 41.8 x 41.8 x 9.4 mm Price R3,499

