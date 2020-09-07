What’s Next – In conversation with Sivi Moodley

Macrocomm Chief Executive Officer Sivi Moodley is a serial entrepreneur who has successfully built, led, and managed small, medium, and large businesses.

Moodley founded Macrocomm in 2005 and built it into a leading IoT supplier of smart solutions to large corporates as well as the public sector across Africa.

He has worked in various industries including mobile networks, retail, property, IT and IoT.

In this What’s Next interview, Moodley discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitisation, IoT, and the implementation of IoT solutions.

He also talks about the role Macrocomm plays in assisting businesses and organisations with coping in the new norm.

Moodley gives his prediction on what the future of IoT looks like in South Africa.

