SqwidNet joins 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference as event partner

Internet of Things (IoT) network provider SqwidNet has joined the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference as an event partner.

The 2021 MyBroadband Conference will kick off on 14 April in an exciting new online format which will showcase South Africa’s premier IT and telecommunications companies.

The new online format makes it possible for delegates across South Africa to attend the event, listen to the speakers, and engage with exhibitors.

TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will also host interviews with the country’s top ICT executives.

Topics that will be covered at the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference include 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

As part of the conference, SqwidNet Managing Director Phathizwe Malinga will deliver a keynote address focusing on IoT developments in South Africa.

SqwidNet launched in November 2016 as the licensed Sigfox operator in South Africa. Its IoT network offers low-cost access to IoT solutions and operators in South Africa.

The SqwidNet network covers over 90% of South Africa’s population and 90% of the country’s national roads.

Through its extensive IoT network and growing partner platform, the company is ideally positioned to provide strategic direction and advice on IoT solutions.

Register now

Registrations for the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference are open and you can register for free using the voucher code below.

Register here: 2021 MyBroadband Conference Website

Voucher Code: Mybroadband2021

The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.