What’s Next – The future growth of IoT with Informed Decisions CEO Pieter Pienaar

Pieter Pienaar is the Chief Executive Officer at Informed Decisions and a leading ICT executive in South Africa.

Pienaar has more than 20 years of experience in product development and project management with extensive knowledge of engineering, supply chains, and fast-moving consumer goods.

He has worked across various industries and has been involved in designing and developing technology solutions for companies such as SABMiller and Vodacom.

In this What’s Next interview, Pienaar shares details around why Informed Decisions was started and the unique solutions they provide.

He also discusses what differentiates their technology from competitors and how Informed Decisions’ solutions compare with open-source alternatives.

Pienaar gives some insight into the future growth of IoT, their crowning achievement, and what the future holds for Informed Decisions.

The full interview with Pieter Pienaar is embedded below.