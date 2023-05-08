What’s Next — IoT.nxt experts on solving ESG challenges with IoT

In this episode of What’s Next, Lazaros Karapanagiotidis — Chief Product and Marketing Officer at IoT.nxt, and Vusi Mngomezulu — Head of Sales at IoT.nxt, discuss the role IoT is playing in addressing key ESG challenges in South Africa.

Karapanagiotidis has extensive experience in key business areas such as digital strategy development and implementation, e-commerce, digital product development, marketing, and enterprise transformation.

In his current role, he investigates the latest trends and creates products that resonate with both current and future demands.

Mngomezulu has over 8 years of experience in the ICT sector, and is highly motivated by his philosophy of “driving tomorrow.”

This has helped him grow as an entrepreneur and serve effectively on the boards of many ICT companies.

The interview

In their What’s Next interview, Karapanagiotidis and Mngomezulu discuss the key ESG challenges in South Africa and unpack the innovative ways that IoT is being used to solve them.

Karapanagiotidis then explains how IoT.nxt prioritizes security when building its IoT systems and devices, while Mngomezulu discusses how IoT.nxt manages the interoperability and integration of various systems and devices within its ecosystem.

Karapanagiotidis and Mngomezulu also cover the new opportunities and challenges to expect in the IoT sector moving forward, as well as how IoT is changing the way businesses think about sustainability and social responsibility.

The full interview with Karapanagiotidis and Mngomezulu is below.