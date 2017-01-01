How long South Africans must wait for a web page to load

South Africa’s average page load time on fixed broadband connections is 3,581ms, while the average mobile page load time is 3,699ms.

This is according to Akamai’s Q3 2016 State of the Internet report, which uses data collected through Akamai’s Real User Monitoring (RUM) capabilities.

RUM takes passive performance measurements from users of a web experience to provide insight into performance across devices and networks.

RUM is a complementary capability to synthetic testing and the two are used in conjunction to paint a picture of the user experience.

Average page loading times

Israel had the lowest average page load time for fixed broadband connections in the Middle East and Africa, at 1.799 seconds.

It also had the lowest page loading time for mobile broadband connections at 982ms.

Namibia had the highest average load times for fixed and mobile connections at 6.5 and 8.7 seconds respectively.

The table below details MEA region average page load times on fixed and mobile connections.

