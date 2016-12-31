South Africa Online – 43.7 million unique browsers

Effective Measure has released its November 2016 website traffic statistics, which show that South Africa had 43.7 million unique Internet browsers during the past month.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for South Africa’s top websites.

The latest statistics show that SA’s top websites served 1.234 billion pages in November, with an average visit duration of 4 minutes and 22 seconds. 64% of these views came from mobile devices.

“Since October’s South Africa Online report, the metrics have increased for unique browsers, pageviews, and average visit duration,” said Effective Measure.

The infographic below provides an overview of the November 2016 statistics from Effective Measure.

