Most pirated TV shows of 2016

TorrentFreak has revealed its ranking of the most downloaded TV shows over BitTorrent for 2016.

Game of Thrones was the most downloaded TV show of the year, taking top spot for the fifth year in a row.

HBO’s new series Westworld made a strong debut in third place, which means cable networks hold two of the top three spots.

Westworld unseated The Big Bang Theory, which slipped down the ranking to sixth place.

Amazon’s The Grand Tour entered the charts in tenth place. It is also the only original series from a video streaming provider to be on the torrent charts.

TorrentFreak’s top 10 ranking is based on several sources, including statistics reported by public BitTorrent trackers.

TorrentFreak said it decided to stop reporting download estimates, due to various changes in the torrent index and tracker landscape which have made it challenging to monitor downloads.

2016 Rank / (2015) TV Show 1 (1) Game of Thrones 2 (2) The Walking Dead 3 (N/A) Westworld 4 (5) The Flash 5 (4) Arrow 6 (3) The Big Bang Theory 7 (7) Vikings 8 (N/A) Lucifer 9 (10) Suits 10 (N/A) The Grand Tour

