Afrihost to improve online video streaming in South Africa

Qwilt, a provider of online video delivery and caching solutions, is working with Three6Five and Afrihost to improve online streaming services in South Africa.

Qwilt stated that Afrihost will use its open caching solution to optimise streaming video delivery and improve its quality for customers.

“By implementing Qwilt’s open caching solution, we were able to improve the quality of content delivery. The business outcomes are outstanding – both quality of experience and network scaling costs improve,” said Brendan Armstrong, CTO at Afrihost.

Qwilt’s system monitors video traffic in real time, allowing users to cache and deliver popular video content locally to subscribers.

Removing the need for “duplicate streams from origin sites or content delivery networks is essential to controlling the cost of network infrastructure”, said Qwilt.

“Deploying a comprehensive open cache solution to manage OTT, VOD, and live streaming video in operator networks results in better preparation for the future of online video.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Afrihost to improve the streaming experience for their customers in South Africa,” said Alon Maor, Qwilt CEO.

Qwilt’s open cache solution is engineered for high-performance and scalable video delivery, and is delivered as a fully-managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operations.

It also provides media analytics, which offer insights into growth trends, content sources, and consumer preferences.

