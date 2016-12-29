Big savings in Amazon Digital Day sale

Amazon will hold a Digital Day sale on 30 December, offering discounts on video games, movies and TV shows, and other digital content.

“Whether you’re gifting or receiving gadgets this year, this 24-hour sale is one of the best times of the year to shop for must-have digital content,” said Amazon.

As a lead up to Digital Day, Amazon is currently offering discounts on games, music, movies, software, and books.

The company said discounts will go up to 80% for games, 50% for movies and TV shows, and 75% for digital comics.

