Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

9 January 2017

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week there were three newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week
Rank Movie
1 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
2 The Accountant
3 Keeping Up with the Joneses
4 The Girl on The Train
5 Deepwater Horizon
6 Doctor Strange
7 Fences
8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
9 Death Race 2050
10 The Magnificent Seven

