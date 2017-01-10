Trump Archive launched for fact checking

A Trump Archive has been launched with over 700 televised speeches, interviews, and debates for fact-checking purposes.

The Internet Archive, which is behind the collection, said it already contains more than 520 hours of Trump video.

The earliest excerpt dates from December 2009 and continue until today.

“Reporters, researchers, Wikipedians, and the general public are invited to quote, compare, and contrast televised statements made by Trump,” said The Internet Archive.

“We hope to provide assistance for those tracking Trump’s evolving statements on public policy issues.”