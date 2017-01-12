Uber can now use your calendar to help with your trips

Uber has launched Calendar Shortcuts, which makes it easier for users to book an Uber vehicle.

“Whether it’s a flight out of town, meeting across the city, or dinner reservation with friends, it’s now one tap to get moving,” said Uber.

Uber’s Calendar Shortcuts uses your calendar entry, assuming that it contains an address, to start your trip.

“Once you connect your calendar, your upcoming meeting or appointment from your phone’s native calendar will appear as a shortcut on the bottom of the screen when you open the Uber app.”

To use the feature, users must connect their device’s native calendar to Uber by going to Settings > Calendar Events in the app’s menu or via a card in the Uber feed.

Calendar Shortcuts is rolling out to Uber riders around the world on iOS, and is coming soon to Android.

