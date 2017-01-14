App.net shutting down

App.net, an ad-free online social networking and microblogging service which enables its users to write messages of up to 256 characters, is shutting down on 14 March 2017.

The company has already turned off new sign-ups and pending subscription renewals.

“In May of 2014, App.net entered maintenance mode. At that time we made the difficult decision to put App.net into autopilot mode in an effort to preserve funds and to give it ample time to bake,” said the company.

“Unfortunately, revenue has consistently diminished over the past 2+ years and we have been unable to return the service to active development.”

App.net said it is going to open-source its code on its GitHub page.

App.net users have until the shutdown date to export their data. “At that time, all user data will be deleted.”