Gaming, VoIP, and YouTube growing rapidly in South Africa

The latest traffic statistics from top ISPs reveal that the fastest-growing traffic groups are streaming video – especially YouTube – gaming, and voice-over-IP (VoIP).

Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov said streaming media has experienced strong growth since the launch of Netflix and ShowMax in South Africa.

Gaming is another fast-growing online field, which Fialkov said is driven by popular titles.

VoIP, which includes traditional VoIP and app-based voice services from WhatsApp and Skype, is also showing strong growth.

“While the bandwidth requirements for VoIP are far less than for video streaming, the percentage growth is similar,” said Fialkov.

Axxess director Franco Barbalich said based on volume, YouTube is showing the biggest growth on its network.

“Another encouraging protocol showing a significant increase is SSL traffic, which can be directly attributed to the drive for HTTPS everywhere and online services securing their sites,” said Barbalich.

The biggest traffic declines are in online services used for piracy – BitTorrent and Usenet (NNTP).

“We have seen a significant decline in BitTorrent and NNTP usage since the launch of streaming services like Netflix and ShowMax,” said Barbalich.

“In the past, we have had torrent traffic peak to as much as 50% of our total consumption. Recently, torrent traffic peaks at about 20% of total consumption.”

Fialkov said BitTorrent and NNTP has experienced a massive decline on their network.

“BitTorrent traffic volumes are at around 20% of what it was two years ago, while NNTP traffic is practically zero,” he said.

