Why BCX didn’t pay the bill for SAA’s DNS

The website for South African Airways went down due to “a little bit of cross-talk” during BCX’s merger with Telkom Business.

This is according to BCX’s chief for infrastructure solutions, Jacques Loubser.

This means that at the time, there was confusion over where the responsibility lay for renewing the domains of the domain name servers used by flysaa.com.

Domain name system (DNS) servers translate names, such as mybroadband.co.za, into Internet Protocol addresses.

These IP addresses are then used to connect to resources, such as a website’s server, on the Internet.

During the SAA website outage, an investigation revealed that its nameservers were on the ipnetwork.co.za domain, which was registered to Telkom’s Business Connexion division.

Although this was an event that severely affected SAA, Loubser said it was not expensive or difficult to fix.

“Those kind of things, albeit that they are not comfortable, can happen and we’re doing everything to try and ensure that they do not happen [in future],” said Loubser.

Following the outage, Telkom and BCX integrated the subscriptions and renewals systems of the companies, solving the cause of the issue.

Loubser said they are also pre-empting scenarios like this to avoid potential downtime for customers.