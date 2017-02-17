Twitter stops notifications from people you’ve blocked

Twitter users will no longer be notified of replies to conversations started by people they’ve blocked or muted, unless the replies are from people they follow.

This forms part of Twitter’s drive to increase the safety of its users and to crack down on harassment and abuse on the network.

Last week, Twitter announced it was stopping the creation of new abusive accounts, bringing forward safer search results, and collapsing potentially-abusive or low-quality Tweets.

“This focuses on some of the most prevalent and damaging forms of behaviour, particularly accounts that are created only to abuse and harass others,” said Twitter.

