What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

17 February 2017

It’s the end of another week, and a batch of new series and movies has made its way onto streaming services in South Africa.

From the depth of the highly-acclaimed Abstract: The Art of Design, to the daily drama of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there’s something for everyone on South Africa’s top streaming services this week.

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.

You Me Her – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 6.6

you-me-her

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 1

ShowMax

IMDb: 4.1

the-real-housewives-of-atlanta

Abstract: The Art of Design – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 9.1

abstract-the-art-of-design

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 1

ShowMax

IMDb: 2.8

keeping-up-with-the-kardashians

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Netflix

IMDb: 6.6

magicians-life-in-the-impossible

Remember Me

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.2

remember-me

The Godfather – Part 1, 2, and 3

ShowMax

IMDb: 9.2

the-godfather-part-iii

Line of Duty – Season 2

Netflix and ShowMax

IMDb: 8.3

line-of-duty

Ripper Street – Season 4

ShowMax

IMDb: 8.1

Hero-Ripper-Street-1024x440

Now read: SAFACT takes down Newshost and Bitfarm

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this w…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend