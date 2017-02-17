What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

It’s the end of another week, and a batch of new series and movies has made its way onto streaming services in South Africa.

From the depth of the highly-acclaimed Abstract: The Art of Design, to the daily drama of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there’s something for everyone on South Africa’s top streaming services this week.

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.

You Me Her – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 6.6

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 1

ShowMax

IMDb: 4.1

Abstract: The Art of Design – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb: 9.1

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 1

ShowMax

IMDb: 2.8

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Netflix

IMDb: 6.6

Remember Me

ShowMax

IMDb: 7.2

The Godfather – Part 1, 2, and 3

ShowMax

IMDb: 9.2

Line of Duty – Season 2

Netflix and ShowMax

IMDb: 8.3

Ripper Street – Season 4

ShowMax

IMDb: 8.1

