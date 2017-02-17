What to watch on Netflix and ShowMax this weekend

It’s the end of another week, and a batch of new series and movies has made its way onto streaming services in South Africa.
From the depth of the highly-acclaimed Abstract: The Art of Design, to the daily drama of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there’s something for everyone on South Africa’s top streaming services this week.
Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa and ShowMax this weekend.
You Me Her – Season 1
IMDb: 6.6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 1
IMDb: 4.1
Abstract: The Art of Design – Season 1
IMDb: 9.1
Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Season 1
IMDb: 2.8
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
IMDb: 6.6
Remember Me
IMDb: 7.2
The Godfather – Part 1, 2, and 3
IMDb: 9.2
Line of Duty – Season 2
IMDb: 8.3
Ripper Street – Season 4
IMDb: 8.1
