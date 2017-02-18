YouTube will stop playing 30-second unskippable ads before videos

Google said it will no longer play 30-second unskippable advertisements before YouTube videos to provide a better experience for its users, Campaign reports.
The company will drop 30-second unskippable advertisements before videos from 2018, but shorter unskippable ads will remain active.
Unskippable advertisements may still appear in the middle of videos, and other pre-video ad formats including 20-second unskippable ads will continue to be served.
YouTube reportedly aims to focus on its six-second bumper ads moving forward, which it implemented last year.
