Why South Africans use international online shops

Online shopping is on the rise in South Africa, with many local buyers purchasing goods from retailers at home and abroad.

According to data from the PayPal and Ipsos annual cross-border commerce report, online shopping has picked up in South Africa in recent years.

“The research indicated that 58% of online adults in South Africa shopped online over the past 12 months, amounting to an estimated total spend of R37.1 billion,” stated the report.

The most popular online categories for South African consumers were downloadable digital entertainment and education items, event tickets, and clothing apparel/footwear.

43% of the surveyed shoppers said they have used an international website in the past year to purchase items.

The top reasons for this were:

USA market – Accessing items not available in home market.

– Accessing items not available in home market. China market – Better prices.

– Better prices. UK market – Accessing items not available in home market.

