Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week there were two newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week Rank Movie 1 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 Passengers 3 Doctor Strange 4 Assassin’s Creed 5 Arrival 6 Moana 7 Collateral Beauty 8 Hacksaw Ridge 9 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 10 La La Land

Now read: Former torrent giant Mininova is shutting down