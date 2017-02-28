1 billion hours of YouTube watched every day

YouTube announced that people around the world now watch a billion hours of YouTube videos daily.

“If you were to sit and watch a billion hours of YouTube, it would take you over 100,000 years,” said Cristos Goodrow, VP of engineering at YouTube.

This milestone follows a decision by YouTube a few years back to promote videos which showed more engagement.

“While everyone seemed focused on how many views a video got, we thought the amount of time someone spent watching a video was a better way to understand whether a viewer really enjoyed it,” said Goodrow.

“It wasn’t an easy call, but we thought it would help us make YouTube a more engaging place for creators and fans.”