Top South African websites and online publishers

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for February 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with just under 6.1 million unique local browsers.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa, and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

Gumtree was ranked second, with 5.1 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 3.6 million.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.

Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.

A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites Name Unique SA Browsers Page Views news24.com 6 059 560 59 388 968 gumtree.co.za 5 097 697 142 857 805 timeslive.co.za 3 650 040 19 719 400 iol.co.za 2 714 810 22 112 155 msn.com 2 638 903 42 319 557 ewn.co.za 2 095 049 9 218 956 sport24.co.za 2 035 882 11 850 093 enca.com 2 022 842 6 462 681 sowetanlive.co.za 1 680 472 13 966 695 autotrader.co.za 1 624 237 64 049 054 channel24.co.za 1 511 559 4 845 009 Careers24.com 1 506 528 24 260 985 soccerladuma.co.za 1 489 049 35 007 564 citizen.co.za 1 488 839 5 778 129 mybroadband.co.za 1 466 607 5 716 590 Huisgenoot 1 445 413 8 612 311 Cars.co.za 1 427 437 47 501 083 fin24.com 1 365 602 5 565 689 dstv.com 1 351 781 10 016 675 Daily Mail – ROS 1 337 617 9 840 074 pnet.co.za 1 246 234 24 495 570

Top online publishers in South Africa

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Publishers Name Unique SA Browsers Page Views 24.com 16 764 212 353 832 920 Times Media LIVE 5 924 478 44 300 665 Caxton Digital 5 168 616 26 678 561 Gumtree 5 097 697 142 857 805 Kagiso Media Limited 4 847 619 82 581 569 Independent Online 3 069 349 24 746 211 365 Digital Media 2 681 430 11 881 039 DStv Digital Media 2 645 234 33 515 916 Sabido 2 323 002 14 055 461 MyBroadband 2 163 033 7 972 627 Auto Trader 1 717 069 76 748 141 Soccer-Laduma 1 514 522 37 495 557 Cars.co.za 1 427 437 47 501 083 Daily Mail 1 337 617 9 840 074 PNet 1 249 976 24 512 491 Maroela Media 1 239 701 11 049 143 BBC Sites 1 194 080 10 112 134 SABC 1 052 826 4 510 463 Perform Sports Group 1 026 908 27 733 322 TheSouthAfrican.com 1 007 021 2 132 233 Mail & Guardian Online 1 003 358 3 053 635

