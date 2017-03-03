Top South African websites and online publishers

3 March 2017

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for February 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with just under 6.1 million unique local browsers.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa, and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

Gumtree was ranked second, with 5.1 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 3.6 million.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.

Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.

A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites
Name Unique SA Browsers Page Views
news24.com 6 059 560 59 388 968
gumtree.co.za 5 097 697 142 857 805
timeslive.co.za 3 650 040 19 719 400
iol.co.za 2 714 810 22 112 155
msn.com 2 638 903 42 319 557
ewn.co.za 2 095 049 9 218 956
sport24.co.za 2 035 882 11 850 093
enca.com 2 022 842 6 462 681
sowetanlive.co.za 1 680 472 13 966 695
autotrader.co.za 1 624 237 64 049 054
channel24.co.za 1 511 559 4 845 009
Careers24.com 1 506 528 24 260 985
soccerladuma.co.za 1 489 049 35 007 564
citizen.co.za 1 488 839 5 778 129
mybroadband.co.za 1 466 607 5 716 590
Huisgenoot 1 445 413 8 612 311
Cars.co.za 1 427 437 47 501 083
fin24.com 1 365 602 5 565 689
dstv.com 1 351 781 10 016 675
Daily Mail – ROS 1 337 617 9 840 074
pnet.co.za 1 246 234 24 495 570

Top online publishers in South Africa

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Publishers
Name Unique SA Browsers Page Views
24.com 16 764 212 353 832 920
Times Media LIVE 5 924 478 44 300 665
Caxton Digital 5 168 616 26 678 561
Gumtree 5 097 697 142 857 805
Kagiso Media Limited 4 847 619 82 581 569
Independent Online 3 069 349 24 746 211
365 Digital Media 2 681 430 11 881 039
DStv Digital Media 2 645 234 33 515 916
Sabido 2 323 002 14 055 461
MyBroadband 2 163 033 7 972 627
Auto Trader 1 717 069 76 748 141
Soccer-Laduma 1 514 522 37 495 557
Cars.co.za 1 427 437 47 501 083
Daily Mail 1 337 617 9 840 074
PNet 1 249 976 24 512 491
Maroela Media 1 239 701 11 049 143
BBC Sites 1 194 080 10 112 134
SABC 1 052 826 4 510 463
Perform Sports Group 1 026 908 27 733 322
TheSouthAfrican.com 1 007 021 2 132 233
Mail & Guardian Online 1 003 358 3 053 635

Now read: Biggest South African websites and online publishers

Share your thoughts: Top South African websites and online publi…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Top South African websites and online publishers