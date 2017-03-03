Top South African websites and online publishers

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for February 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with just under 6.1 million unique local browsers.
Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa, and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.
Gumtree was ranked second, with 5.1 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 3.6 million.
The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.
Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.
|Biggest South African Websites
|Name
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|news24.com
|6 059 560
|59 388 968
|gumtree.co.za
|5 097 697
|142 857 805
|timeslive.co.za
|3 650 040
|19 719 400
|iol.co.za
|2 714 810
|22 112 155
|msn.com
|2 638 903
|42 319 557
|ewn.co.za
|2 095 049
|9 218 956
|sport24.co.za
|2 035 882
|11 850 093
|enca.com
|2 022 842
|6 462 681
|sowetanlive.co.za
|1 680 472
|13 966 695
|autotrader.co.za
|1 624 237
|64 049 054
|channel24.co.za
|1 511 559
|4 845 009
|Careers24.com
|1 506 528
|24 260 985
|soccerladuma.co.za
|1 489 049
|35 007 564
|citizen.co.za
|1 488 839
|5 778 129
|mybroadband.co.za
|1 466 607
|5 716 590
|Huisgenoot
|1 445 413
|8 612 311
|Cars.co.za
|1 427 437
|47 501 083
|fin24.com
|1 365 602
|5 565 689
|dstv.com
|1 351 781
|10 016 675
|Daily Mail – ROS
|1 337 617
|9 840 074
|pnet.co.za
|1 246 234
|24 495 570
Top online publishers in South Africa
Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.
|Biggest South African Publishers
|Name
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|24.com
|16 764 212
|353 832 920
|Times Media LIVE
|5 924 478
|44 300 665
|Caxton Digital
|5 168 616
|26 678 561
|Gumtree
|5 097 697
|142 857 805
|Kagiso Media Limited
|4 847 619
|82 581 569
|Independent Online
|3 069 349
|24 746 211
|365 Digital Media
|2 681 430
|11 881 039
|DStv Digital Media
|2 645 234
|33 515 916
|Sabido
|2 323 002
|14 055 461
|MyBroadband
|2 163 033
|7 972 627
|Auto Trader
|1 717 069
|76 748 141
|Soccer-Laduma
|1 514 522
|37 495 557
|Cars.co.za
|1 427 437
|47 501 083
|Daily Mail
|1 337 617
|9 840 074
|PNet
|1 249 976
|24 512 491
|Maroela Media
|1 239 701
|11 049 143
|BBC Sites
|1 194 080
|10 112 134
|SABC
|1 052 826
|4 510 463
|Perform Sports Group
|1 026 908
|27 733 322
|TheSouthAfrican.com
|1 007 021
|2 132 233
|Mail & Guardian Online
|1 003 358
|3 053 635
