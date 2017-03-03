The most popular movies and apps in South Africa

Google has released the top weekly charts for music, movies, and apps in the South African Google Play Store.

Topping the track chart was Ed Sheeran’s Shape of you, while The Secret Life of Pets topped the movie charts.

WhatsApp and Minecraft: Pocket Edition topped the free and paid app charts respectively.

The lists below show the top weekly charts for music, movies, and apps in the South African Google Play Store.

The top 10 music tracks this week were:

Shape of you – Ed Sheeran Lion of Judah – Lebo Sekgobela I don’t wanna live forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – ZAYN & Taylor Swift Nothing without you (Live) – Dr Tumi The world is yours – AKA Ndikuthandile – Vusi Nova Human – Rag’n’Bone Man I don’t wanna live forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – ZAYN Love – Lana Del Ray Love me in the dark (feat. Kaien Cruz) – Sketchy Bongo

The top 10 movies this week were:

The Secret Life of Pets – Family The Accountant – Drama Bridget Jones’s Baby – Comedy The Magnificent Seven – Action & Adventure Jack Reacher: Never go back – Action and Adventure Suicide Squad – Action & Adventure Fifty Shades of Gray – Drama Kubo and the Two Strings – Animation Endless Love – Drama Ben Hur – Drama

The top 10 free Android apps this week were:

Whatsapp Messenger SHAREit – Transfer & Share Messenger Facebook Opera Mini Instagram Facebook Lite Capitec Remote Banking Uber My Vodacom

The top 10 paid apps this week were: