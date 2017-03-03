The most popular movies and apps in South Africa

Google has released the top weekly charts for music, movies, and apps in the South African Google Play Store.
Topping the track chart was Ed Sheeran’s Shape of you, while The Secret Life of Pets topped the movie charts.
WhatsApp and Minecraft: Pocket Edition topped the free and paid app charts respectively.
The lists below show the top weekly charts for music, movies, and apps in the South African Google Play Store.
The top 10 music tracks this week were:
- Shape of you – Ed Sheeran
- Lion of Judah – Lebo Sekgobela
- I don’t wanna live forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – ZAYN & Taylor Swift
- Nothing without you (Live) – Dr Tumi
- The world is yours – AKA
- Ndikuthandile – Vusi Nova
- Human – Rag’n’Bone Man
- I don’t wanna live forever (Fifty Shades Darker) – ZAYN
- Love – Lana Del Ray
- Love me in the dark (feat. Kaien Cruz) – Sketchy Bongo
The top 10 movies this week were:
- The Secret Life of Pets – Family
- The Accountant – Drama
- Bridget Jones’s Baby – Comedy
- The Magnificent Seven – Action & Adventure
- Jack Reacher: Never go back – Action and Adventure
- Suicide Squad – Action & Adventure
- Fifty Shades of Gray – Drama
- Kubo and the Two Strings – Animation
- Endless Love – Drama
- Ben Hur – Drama
The top 10 free Android apps this week were:
- Whatsapp Messenger
- SHAREit – Transfer & Share
- Messenger
- Opera Mini
- Facebook Lite
- Capitec Remote Banking
- Uber
- My Vodacom
The top 10 paid apps this week were:
- Minecraft: Pocket Edition
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Terraria
- Geometry Dash
- Athletics 2: Summer Sports
- Hitman Sniper
- Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!
- Farming Simulator 16
- Monopoly Game
- Scribblenauts Unlimited
