The FPB wants to regulate your WhatsApp chats

The Film and Publications Amendment Bill intends to regulate content posted to private communications services, such as WhatsApp.

This is in addition to overseeing the publication of content in South Africa – online or offline – and potential hate speech or material deemed harmful to children.

The Department of Communications, along with the FPB, made the statement while presenting feedback on the Amendment Bill in parliament.

During the presentation, a DA MP asked whether the bill intended to cover a private communications medium like WhatsApp.

The department confirmed that the bill is intended to cover such services.

This sparked discussion on how the FPB will regulate international or foreign content, with one member of the attending parliamentary committee remarking that all online content is inherently borderless.

Drafts of the Amendment Bill drew heavy criticism in 2016, with opponents lamenting its desire to classify user-generated online content such as YouTube videos and Facebook posts.

Law firm Michalsons is a strong opponent of the Bill, with its attorney Nicholas Hall calling for it to be scrapped entirely.

Nicholas Hall (@nickhallsa) is posting updates on the matter on Twitter.