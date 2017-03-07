Revamped MTN Music+ gets zero-rated data usage

MTN has unveiled a revamped version of its online music platform, MTN Music+.

“At the heart of our endeavours into the music space is the belief that we need to partner with artists and empower them to take control over the success of their brand,” said MTN SA chief digital officer Maxwell Nonge.

MTN said all data consumed by Music+ will be zero-rated on its network, provided the subscriber has an active data bundle.

Streaming pricing will be tiered in daily, weekly, and monthly subscription fees. Downloading prices for MTN subscribers will be discounted.

MTN said users can stream content online, or listen to songs offline via the mobile app, mobile portal, or web portal.

Music+ has a number of new functionalities, including a music library with over 670,000 tracks – 40% local, 60% international.

“We believe that the revised offering will also help to combat piracy and will further bolster the live music market in South Africa,” said Nonge.

