Uber promises to stop using “greyballing” to fool authorities

Uber has come under fire for “greyballing”, which the New York Times reported was used by the company to fool authorities.

According to the report, Uber used greyballing to prevent authorities from catching the company violating local taxi regulations, or where Uber was banned or restricted.

Uber used greyballing to stop groups of people from using their app, including competitors and government representatives who were potentially investigating the company.

Uber responded to the report, saying the technology was used to hide the standard city app view for individual riders – enabling Uber to show that rider a different version.

“It’s been used for many purposes, like the testing of new features by employees, marketing promotions, and fraud prevention,” said Uber.

It was also used to protect Uber partners from physical harm and to deter riders using the app in violation of Uber’s terms of service.

Uber has started a review of the different ways this technology has been used.

“We are expressly prohibiting its use to target action by local regulators going forward. It will take some time to ensure this prohibition is fully enforced.”

