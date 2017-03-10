Gmail to bring easy-to-use Add-ons to users

Google has introduced Gmail Add-ons, a new way for G Suite users to access an app’s functionality from Gmail.

Add-ons in Gmail provide a way to surface the functionality of an app or service when the context calls for it.

For example, a Gmail user who receives an email from a sales lead can enter the contact’s required info and look up their account in a CRM system without leaving Gmail.

With Gmail Add-ons, developers only build their integration once, and it runs natively in Gmail on web, Android, and iOS.

Google has also selected partners to develop integrations to show what Add-ons are capable of.

Intuit QuickBooks: The Intuit Add-on lets Gmail users and QuickBooks small business customers generate and send invoices without leaving Gmail.

The Intuit Add-on lets Gmail users and QuickBooks small business customers generate and send invoices without leaving Gmail. ProsperWorks: The ProsperWorks Add-on lets Gmail users check the contact info of people on email threads against the information stored in their CRM.

The Salesforce Add-on allows Gmail users to look up contacts, add new ones, and associate email threads with existing opportunities in Salesforce.

Gmail users will be able to install Add-ons via the G Suite Marketplace later this year.