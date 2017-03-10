Invisible reCAPTCHA launched

Google has taken its reCAPTCHA human verification system a step further by making it invisible.

Google’s reCAPTCHA offers websites a way to prevent bots from spamming or abusing online services.

“reCAPTCHA uses an advanced risk analysis engine and adaptive CAPTCHAs to keep automated software from engaging in abusive activities on your site,” said Google.

With the new reCAPTCHA system, human users are let through without seeing the usual “I’m not a robot” checkbox.

However, suspicious users and bots will be forced to solve a challenge to progress.

