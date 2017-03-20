Top 10 most pirated movies of the week

20 March 2017

TorrentFreak has released its list of the most downloaded movies through BitTorrent over the past week.

TorrentFreak uses its estimates of the number of times a movie was downloaded for its weekly chart.

This week there were four newcomers to the chart.

“The data for our weekly download chart is for informational and educational reference only,” said TorrentFreak.

Most pirated movies of the week
Rank Movie
1 Rogue One
2 xXx: Return of Xander Cage
3 Assassin’s Creed
4 Patriot’s Day
5 The Great Wall
6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
7 Passengers
8 Logan
9 Why Him
10 Arrival

