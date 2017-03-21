YouTube to improve Restricted Mode after LGBTQ backlash

YouTube is addressing concerns about its Restricted Mode after backlash from the LGBTQ community.

“Over the last several months, and the last few days from LGBTQ and other communities, we’ve gotten lots of questions around what Restricted Mode is and how it works,” said YouTube.

“We understand that this has been confusing and upsetting, and many of you have raised concerns about Restricted Mode and your content being unfairly impacted.”

Restricted Mode was introduced in 2010 as an optional feature to give people and institutions better control over content they see on YouTube.

Videos which contain profanity, depict images or descriptions or violence, or discussion of certain diseases like addictions and eating disorders can be screened.

About 1.5% of YouTube’s daily views come from people who have Restricted Mode turned on.

YouTube said its Restricted Mode isn’t working the way it should and the company will fix it.

“Our system sometimes makes mistakes in understanding context and nuances when it assesses which videos to make available in Restricted Mode.”

YouTube said it will take time to audit its technology and roll out changes.

