Google’s advertising crisis goes global

Google’s “advertising crisis” has gone global after top marketers like AT&T and Johnson & Johnson stopped spending on YouTube and Google’s ad display network.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the companies cancelled their spending after adverts were run “alongside offensive videos”.

The move follows a report by The Times which showed adverts being displayed next to videos which promoted terrorism.

Havas SA, the world’s sixth-largest advertising and marketing company, removed advertising from Google’s ad network and YouTube following the report.

US company Verizon has taken similar action, stating it will not advertise with Google until the company can guarantee incidents like this will not happen again.

Other companies have announced they are reviewing their online advertising policies with regards to Google’s services.

