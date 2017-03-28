ICANN approves launch dates for dotAfrica domain

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has approved the launch plan and dates for the dotAfrica domain.

Trademark and intellectual property rights holders will be able to apply for domain names associated with their property from 4 April to 3 June 2017.

After this “Sunrise” phase, the public will be able to apply for dotAfrica domain names during a number of “Landrush” application periods.

The registration periods for the dotAfrica domain are:

MVS Sunrise: 4 April 2017 – 2 June 2017

4 April 2017 – 2 June 2017 Landrush Application 1: 5 June 2017 – 9 June 2017

5 June 2017 – 9 June 2017 Landrush Application 2 : 12 June 2017 – 16 June 2017

: 12 June 2017 – 16 June 2017 Landrush Application 3: 19 June 2017 – 23 June 2017

19 June 2017 – 23 June 2017 Landrush Application 4: 26 June 2017 – 30 June 2017

The registration periods will close on 30 June and general availability will open on 4 July.

Now read: Top questions on Google South Africa