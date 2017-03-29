Tinder launches desktop version of its dating app

Tinder has launched Tinder Online, a web version of its dating app that allows users to use the service from a desktop PC.

The dating app was previously restricted to smartphones, but can now be accessed from any device with an Internet browser.

The online experience is more limited than the application, but users can still swipe left or right.

Users can visit Tinder.com to register or login, set up their bio, swipe left or right on suggestions, and chat with matches.

Tinder Online is currently being tested in the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden.