What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Here are the latest shows on Netflix South Africa and Showmax.
A Series of Unfortunate Events
IMDb: 6.8
The Magicians – Season 1
IMDb: 7.5
xXx: State of the Union
IMDb: 4.3
Fight Stars
IMDb: N/A
The Punisher
IMDb: 6.5
Castle – Season 7
IMDb: 8.2
Ultraviolet
IMDb: 4.4
Grey’s Anatomy – Season 11
IMDb: 7.7
Blood Money
IMDb: 5.5
Minority Report
IMDb: 7.7
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.