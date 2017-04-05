Top 10 South African websites and online publishers

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for March 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with 7.3 million unique local browsers.

Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.

Gumtree ranked second with 5.2 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 4.5 million.

The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.

Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.

A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.

Biggest South African Websites Rank Website Category Unique SA Browsers Page Views 1 news24.com General News 7 338 135 71 761 584 2 gumtree.co.za Classifieds 5 179 052 137 129 270 3 timeslive.co.za General News 4 472 525 25 061 722 4 msn.com General News 2 858 952 44 754 559 5 ewn.co.za General News 2 653 483 12 341 924 6 iol.co.za General News 2 634 690 17 004 420 7 enca.com General News 1 859 039 6 292 058 8 citizen.co.za General News 1 826 558 6 959 278 9 sport24.co.za Sports News 1 797 470 13 211 364 10 mybroadband.co.za IT News 1 720 850 6 616 884

Top online publishers in South Africa

Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.

The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.

Biggest South African Publishers Rank Name Unique SA Browsers Page Views 1 24.com 18 149 359 411 725 244 2 Times Media LIVE 6 791 796 53 204 297 3 Caxton Digital 5 944 668 31 135 878 4 Kagiso Media Limited 5 283 413 84 776 013 5 Gumtree 5 179 052 137 129 270 6 365 Digital Media 3 332 638 15 490 860 7 Independent Online 3 119 851 20 168 007 8 DStv Digital Media 2 936 581 39 940 458 9 MyBroadband 2 505 891 9 141 968 10 Sabido 2 189 213 14 341 257

Now read: Top 10 news websites in South Africa