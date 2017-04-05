Top 10 South African websites and online publishers

Effective Measure has released its website traffic statistics for March 2017, which show that News24 is the largest website in South Africa – with 7.3 million unique local browsers.
Effective Measure is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for SA’s top websites.
Gumtree ranked second with 5.2 million local browsers, followed by TimesLive with 4.5 million.
The table below shows the top websites in South Africa, based on South African unique browsers.
Only IAB-affiliated websites running Effective Measure’s tracking code are included in the table.
A comprehensive look at South Africa’s websites and their visitor numbers is available here: South African Internet Map.
|Biggest South African Websites
|Rank
|Website
|Category
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|1
|news24.com
|General News
|7 338 135
|71 761 584
|2
|gumtree.co.za
|Classifieds
|5 179 052
|137 129 270
|3
|timeslive.co.za
|General News
|4 472 525
|25 061 722
|4
|msn.com
|General News
|2 858 952
|44 754 559
|5
|ewn.co.za
|General News
|2 653 483
|12 341 924
|6
|iol.co.za
|General News
|2 634 690
|17 004 420
|7
|enca.com
|General News
|1 859 039
|6 292 058
|8
|citizen.co.za
|General News
|1 826 558
|6 959 278
|9
|sport24.co.za
|Sports News
|1 797 470
|13 211 364
|10
|mybroadband.co.za
|IT News
|1 720 850
|6 616 884
Top online publishers in South Africa
Effective Measure also tracks statistics for online publishers, showing the total reach of a publisher’s websites.
The table below shows the top online publishers in South Africa, ranked according to local readership.
|Biggest South African Publishers
|Rank
|Name
|Unique SA Browsers
|Page Views
|1
|24.com
|18 149 359
|411 725 244
|2
|Times Media LIVE
|6 791 796
|53 204 297
|3
|Caxton Digital
|5 944 668
|31 135 878
|4
|Kagiso Media Limited
|5 283 413
|84 776 013
|5
|Gumtree
|5 179 052
|137 129 270
|6
|365 Digital Media
|3 332 638
|15 490 860
|7
|Independent Online
|3 119 851
|20 168 007
|8
|DStv Digital Media
|2 936 581
|39 940 458
|9
|MyBroadband
|2 505 891
|9 141 968
|10
|Sabido
|2 189 213
|14 341 257
