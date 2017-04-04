Businesses can request locations in Twitter Direct Messages

Twitter has made it possible for businesses to share and request locations in Direct Messages to help with customer support.

Customers maintain control over the location information they share with a business, and businesses must ask a person to share a location.

“That person can then choose to ignore the request, share a precise location, or pick a place name from a list – regardless of whether or not they are physically there,” said Twitter.

“This is yet another feature we’re providing for businesses to create great human and bot-powered customer experiences on Twitter.”

