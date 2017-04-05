YouTube Go beta launches

Google has launched its YouTube Go app in India, which offers an offline-first experience that is suitable for slow networks.

YouTube Go was designed with four principles in mind:

Fresh and relevant video recommendations tailored to users’ preferences.

The app is designed to be offline-first and improve the experience of watching videos on a slower network.

It gives users more control over data usage, providing choice and transparency into the amount of data spent on streaming or saving videos.

It’s social, allowing you to share videos with friends.

“While the app is in its beta release, we’ll continue to listen to your feedback and improve the app before launching more broadly,” said Google.

