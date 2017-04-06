Times Media business websites move to Google App Engine

Times Media has moved its business news websites – Business Day, Financial Mail, RDM, and BusinessLIVE – to a server-less architecture that runs on the Google App Engine environment.
Google App Engine is a cloud computing platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centres.
The App Engine platform offers automatic scaling for web applications as the number of requests increases for an application – automatically allocating more resources for the application to handle the additional demand.
“The move to a server-less computing environment allows Times Media to future-proof its infrastructure and be instantly scalable,” said Percy Goetsch from Times Media.
Times Media has also implemented HTTPS across its business websites.
