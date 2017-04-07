You now need at least 10,000 channel views to make money on YouTube

In an attempt to fight copyright infringement and abuse, YouTube will remove the ability to make money from channels with less than 10,000 views.

“We are seeing cases of abuse where great, original content is re-uploaded by others who try to earn revenue from it,” said YouTube.

To protect creator revenue, YouTube has made it easier for anyone to report an infringing channel.

“To date, this change has helped us terminate hundreds of thousands of channels violating our policies.”

10,000 views

YouTube is taking a further step to protect creators by updating the thresholds required to join the YouTube Partner Program.

“Starting today, we will no longer serve ads on YPP videos until the channel reaches 10,000 lifetime views,” said YouTube.

The view requirement gives YouTube enough information to determine the validity of a channel.

“It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies,” it said.

Now read: YouTube TV goes live